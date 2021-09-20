'I Am Doing Well': Bappi Lahiri On Rumours About His Health

A throwback of Bappi Lahiri. (courtesy bappilahiri_official_)

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, on Sunday night, shared an update on his health on social media. The 68-year-old singer released a statement on social media, in which she wrote that he is "doing well" on the health front. The singer, in his statement wrote that it was "disheartening" to see "false reports" on his health. He wrote: "Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health." He signed off the statement by clarifying that he is doing fine and added, "With the blessings of my fans and well wishers, I am doing well - Bappida."

Along with his statement, Bappi Lahiri wrote in his post: "False reporting." In the comments section of his post, singer Shaan wrote: "It's really sickening.#falsereporting ... Don't know what they gain from this... Just creating panic and confusion."

See Bappi Lahiri's post here:

Veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 in April this year. However, he recovered after a few days.

Bappi Lahiri is best-known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi, to name a few. His last Bollywood song was titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.