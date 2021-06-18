'I Am At 58 Kilos, Let's See If I Still Got It': Amrita Arora, 43, Starts Her 30-Day Fitness Challenge

Amrita Arora shared this photo. (Image courtesy: amuaroraofficial )

Amrita Arora, who "totally neglected her fitness and blamed external stimuli for it," has finally decided to shed off those extra kilos and this time, "no excuses." The actress, on Friday, shared a "self-motivation post" and stated that she has "never been okay with gaining weight" but she has not and that too 8 kilos. So, now is the time for Amrita Arora to "get fit" and that's why, she has started a 30-day fitness challenge. Sharing a photo of herself doing boxing workout with her coach Drew Neal, Amrita Arora wrote: "Ok then! It is a self-motivation post! I've totally neglected my fitness, blamed external stimuli for it, though it's been me slacking bigtime! Never been ok with me gaining weight like I have, 8 kilos and counting ... so now it's time, get fit or... challenging myself to a 30-day challenge with Drew Neal front and centre to help me through this journey!"

"Also, special mention Sarvesh Shashi, who's always had my back through it all. Now is the time, NO EXCUSES! I'm at 58 kilos, 43 years young, honey let's see if I still got it! In 30 days, we see where I'm at y'all! Keep y'all posted," added the actress. Sarvesh Shashi is the co-founder of yoga platforms Sarva and Diva Yoga along with Amrita's sister Malaika Arora.

In the picture, Amrita can be seen sporting a blue tee, black shorts and boxing gloves. Check out her post here:

Amrita Arora's sister and actress Malaika is a true fitness enthusiast. Recently, Malaika shared how hard she struggled to work out after recovering from COVID-19 in an Instagram post. Read it here:

Amrita Arora made her Bollywood debut with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has featured in films like Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Hello, Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq, among others.