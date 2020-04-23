'Husn Pari' Kartik Aaryan, Are You For Real?

Kartik Aaryan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan )

Highlights Kartik shared a post on Thursday

He accompanied his post with an ROFL caption

Fans flooded Kartik's post with several hilarious comments

Kartik Aaryan is coming up with new ideas every day to keep himself and his fans entertained during the coronavirus lockdown. The reason we are saying this is because, on Thursday, the actor shared a photograph of himself and sent the Internet into a tizzy, courtesy his ROFL caption. Posting the picture, in which he can be seen channeling his inner model gracefully, Kartik called himself "Husn Pari." No, it's not a mistake, you read it right. He also added a fiery emoticon for himself in the caption. Kartik's post drove his fans crazy and they began quoting the iconic jingle Tum Husn Pari, Tum Jaane Jaaha, Tum Sabse Haseen, Tum Sabse Jawan, Saundarya Saboon Nirma from the commercial of Nirma beauty soap in the comments section.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Like we said above, Kartik Aaryan is keeping himself busy during the lockdown by producing a show called Koki Poochega, in which he interacts with the coronavirus survivors and healthcare professionals, and making hilarious videos with his sister Kritika Tiwari. Recently, a section of the Internet accused Kartik Aaryan of promoting domestic abuse after he shared a video on Instagram, in which he could be seen disciplining his sister for making a bad roti. The actor, however, later deleted the video.

Meanwhile, check out the clips of Kartik's show Koki Poochega and let us know you think about it in the comments section.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, in which he shared screen space with Sara Ali Khan. He has featured in several films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.