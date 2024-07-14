Huma Qureshi's Shout Out To Friend Patralekhaa's Performance In Wild Wild Punjab: 'You Nailed It'

Huma with friend Patralekhaa at a film screening

Actress Huma Qureshi gave the loudest shout out to dear friend Patralekhaa's performance in her latest film Wild Wild Punjab. She shared a scene of the film on her Instagram handle where the citylights actress can be seen firing a gun and wrote alongside it, "Iconic scene. Patralekhaa, you nailed it. What a fun mad film. Please make part 2 already." For the unversed, Huma has starred alongside Patralekhaa's husband Rajkummar Rao in Monica, O My Darling. This is the post we are talking about:

A few months back, Actress Huma Qureshi, in an exclusive chat with India Today, spoke about wanting to be part of a film like Animal. Speaking about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, which earned Ranbir Kapoor a Filmfare award last month, Huma said, "I loved the film and really enjoyed it. I loved the machismo, action and music. It is a very crafty film and I feel like all kind of films should be made and, as an audience, it is your choice whether you want to watch that film or not."

The Gangs Of Wasseypur star continued, elaborating on her wish to do an action film like Animal where she can "hold a machine gun, killing thousands of people". She said, "I would love to do a film where I can hold a machine gun, killing thousands of people. I think, as an actor, it is very exciting to be part of something that is so destructive in the way. That's the way I would put it. When I see a Wolf of Wall Street or edgy films and I see an Animal, I think, as an actor, it is very exciting to play something like that. There is something about it. I don't know what it is."

Coming back to Huma Qureshi, the actress was seen in late celebrity chef and author Tarla Dalal's biopic titled Tarla, which received largely positive reviews. Before that, she starred in a web series titled Mithya.