Huma Qureshi On Ageist Remarks After <i>Maharani</i> And <i>Tarla's</i> Success: "You Should Do Younger Parts"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Huma Qureshi shares insights on her career choices and challenges. A casting agent advised her to avoid mature roles after recent successes. She questions the expectation for women to appear younger in film roles.

Huma Qureshi has steadfastly gone up the ladder of success with credible projects like Maharani, Tarla, Monica, O My Darling, and Leila, to name a few. However, the actress recently revealed how she got an unusual call from a casting agent who advised her to stop taking up such mature roles.

Huma recently attended the 'The Maharani of Reinvention: Breaking Stereotypes, Empowering Women' session at India Today's Indo-UAE Conclave. The actress made this revelation at the event, as she expressed her views.

Huma said, "After the success of Maharani and Tarla, which has got me immense love, one casting director called me and said, 'You are such a beautiful woman. Why are you ageing yourself by playing these characters? There are so many other makers who want to work. Try to do younger parts.' I am like, why does this burden of playing younger parts always fall on girls? Why are we expected to try to look younger than who I am? I have done my fair share of singing and dancing around the trees, but if a great script comes my way, I should say no to it because I am afraid of portraying someone a few years older than me."

She further added, "The problem is either I can do multiple cosmetic surgeries and sit at home and wait for certain filmmakers to call me, or I can go and work with those makers who are making all these interesting scripts, and they want to work with me. This has been a huge shift when you start taking control of your own life choices and narratives."

On the work front, Huma has a packed lineup with Jolly LLB 3, which will also feature Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. The fourth season of Maharani is also in the works. The successful political series has Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah in key roles.