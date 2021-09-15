Hrithik Roshan's Epic Reply To Comment About Seepage In His House: Buying My Own House Soon

Hrithik Roshan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan )

Twitter was amused after noticing a damp spot on the walls of Hrithik Roshan's home in the latest picture he posted on social media on Wednesday. The actor shared a photo of himself and his mom Pinkie Roshan and captioned it: "On a lazy breakfast date with my mum. It's a good morning. Sunday feels on Wednesday are best. Now go give your mom a hug." However, what really caught the attention of his fans was the seepage of water resulting in a damp spot on the wall in Hrithik's background. Reacting to his Instagram post, one user commented: "Gaur se dekhiye Hrithik Roshan ke ghar mein silan." To this, the War actor replied in the most honest way: "Filhaal ghar bhi rent par hai. Apna ghar le raha hu bahut jald (Living in a rented apartment currently. Buying my own house soon." In a follow-up comment, Hrithik hilariously wrote: "Aur silan nahi hogi toh silan ko thik karne ka maza kaise aaega bhai?"

That's not it. Many users shared their amusement at finding a damp spot in a celeb's house on Twitter too. A section of them also told Hrithik that they have also been there. "Isi silan ki wajah se main ghar pe selfie nai leta," a user wrote hilariously in the comments section of Hrithik's post while another tweeted: "Acha laga yeh dekh ki ameeron ke yahan bhi silan ki problem aati hai." A tweet read: "Ohh god, first time maine bhi Hrithik se pehle seelan ko notice kiya... middle class problems you know." ROFL.

One of the users commented: "When broker hides the fact that 'Seepage ka issue hai'" and another one wrote: "Now...I can feel relief after seeing your wall..thank God I have the same and now I can compare with yours."

Many Twitter users are now "feeling close to" Hrithik Roshan, because damp.

Isi seehlan ki wajah se main ghr pe selfie nai leta — GentleMan (@__a_gentleman__) September 15, 2021

Ohh god first time maine bhi Hrithik se pehle seelan ko notice kiya middle class problems you know — (@preeti_bhatt) September 15, 2021

When broker hides the fact that "Seepage ka issue hai" — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 15, 2021

Now...I can feel relief after seeing ur wall..thank God I hve the same and now I can compare with urs...indirectly u make my level high — #Reshmi Singh(khan) (@reshmi01836246) September 15, 2021

Hrithik Roshan is the son of actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan's next film is with Deepika Padukone. It is titled Fighter. Hrithik has featured in several hits such as Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Kites and Super 30. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.