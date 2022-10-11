Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Wish For Amitabh Bachchan Is A Throwback From The Sets Of Mr Natwarlal

Hrithik Roshan posted this image. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan, who co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in films like Lakshya and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, shared an adorable throwback picture from the sets of the film Mr. Natwarlal to wish the legend on his 80th birthday. In the picture, little Hrithik can be seen admiring Amitabh Bachchan. Hrithik revealed that the picture happens to be Mumbai's Mehboob Studio and was clicked in 1979. Hrithik Roshan wrote: " There is a little bit of Amitabh Bachchan in each one of us. Open mouthed and full of wonder. That's how I still am when I see the man. Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan."

Hrithik Roshan added in his caption: "Mehboob studio Bombay 1979: My Chacha Mr Rajesh Roshan took me along for the song recording for Mr Natwarlal after I agreed to sing a line in the song. I backed out last minute , for reasons very clearly visible on my face in the picture above."

Other than Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan has also worked with other members of the Bachchan family. He worked with Jaya Bachchan and Big B in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He worked with Big B's son Abhishek Bachchan in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and Dhoom 2. Hrithik also worked with Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2 and Guzaarish.