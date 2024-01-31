Hrithik Roshan's Post For His Fitness Trainer: 'Thank You For Killing Me On Your Birthday Man'

Hrithik Roshan with his trainer. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan has dedicated a special birthday post for his fitness trainer Swapneel Hazare. The actor has shared a selfie featuring himself and the birthday boy on Instagram. Hrithik also mentioned that the two performed some hardcore workout to make the day a memorable one. Sharing the picture, Hrithik wrote, “Birthday workout done!! Birthday workouts are special. Thank you for killing me on your birthday man. Let's conquer new heights this year! Happy Birthday Swapneel Hazare.” Responding to the post, Swapneel Hazare said, “Thank you, Hrithik Roshan... Now it's time for the “Fighter” to get ready for the “War”. Nice wordplay, did we hear? In both the films, Hrithik was seen performing some high-octane action sequences.

Just a few days back, Hrithik Roshan took some time out of his busy schedule to celebrate the birthday of his personal assistant Sushil Sharma. The superstar shared a video from the intimate celebration. In the clip, Hrithik can be seen hugging Sushil Sharma. Along with the video, Hrithik wrote, “Happy birthday to the man who is the wind beneath my wings! It is an honour for me that you are a part of my team Sushil. May we fly together forever. Happy birthday my Fighter. Love you.” In the comments section, the actor's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, wrote, "Sushil, happy birthday. Greetings and happiness always." Hrithik's Fighter co-star Anil Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday Sushil." Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan said, "The sweetest post ever...happy birthday." Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan said, "Happy birthday Sushil." Fighter choreographer Bosco Martis' comment read, "Happy bday Sushil ji."

Recently, during a conversation with the Film Companion, Hrithik Roshan opened up about the bare-chested scenes in films. The superstar said, “Dance and going bare-chested - these are the two things that I push back on all the time. Sometimes, you know, dance is just illogical. You have got to work harder to see how to make this character dance. Not just Hrithik Roshan, but just the character, what would make him dance. There has got to be something that makes everyone dance.” Read all about it here.

Talking about Fighter, the Siddharth Anand directorial hit the theatres on January 25. Apart from Hrithik, the film featured Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. After six days in theatres, the movie's total collection stands at ₹ 134.25 crore, at the domestic box office, reported Sacnilk. Up next, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in War 2, which will see him reprising his role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal.