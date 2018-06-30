How Uday Chopra Is Trolling Trolls On Twitter. ROFL

Uday Chopra merely suggested that trolls be assigned verified accounts in sarcasm laden tweets

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 30, 2018 16:04 IST
Uday Chopra was last seen in Aamir Khan's Dhoom: 3 (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights

  1. Uday Chopra trolled haters on Twitter with so much sass recently
  2. "I will say this...trolls are people too," he wrote
  3. "Twitter should start new verified accounts for trolls," he added

So, Uday Chopra tweeted out an idea for Twitter - he merely suggested that trolls be assigned verified accounts in sarcasm laden tweets. But just like in case of all Uday Chopra tweets, these too were not missed by haters, who flooded the comments thread on his tweets with offensive statements, some of which enquired about his "joblessness" and his once-reported romance with Nargis Fakhri. But fellas, Uday Chopra, who has a reputation about dealing with trolls, appears to be above all this and kept calm and came up with more suggestions. "I will say this...trolls are people too, they have a job to do and it's ok. We all have to make a living, but if you are a troll I think it's best if you accept it and wear that badge honourably," he wrote on Saturday, which also arrived with a disclaimer.

See the tweets we spotted on Uday Chopra's timeline recently.
 

 

 

 


On Thursday, all Uday Chopra did was thinking out loud on Twitter: "I feel Twitter should start new verified accounts for trolls. If you are a verified troll you get a red check mark on your profile. This will create harmony in the troll community as trolls will have something to work towards and non-trolls will at least know who a troll is. Thoughts?" Here's the sort of backlash he attracted afterwards. "And Twitter should also start giving verified badges to jobless Bollywood actors. You will get it within seconds," read a comment while another added: "An international failure surviving on his father's wealth is giving gyaan to those who have the capability of standing alone on their own calibre. What a downfall of machoism." Uday Chopra is the younger son of late filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Read Uday Chopra's tweets here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Uday Chopra, who was last seen in Aamir Khan's Dhoom: 3 in 2013, told IANS in an interview the following year: "That's over. My focus is not there. Also, I don't have time to act." Last year, he was reviewed as "unrecognisable", when he was chance spotted during a rare appearance in Mumbai. Photos of Uday, papped by the shutterbugs, revealed that Uday had noticeably gained several kilos from how we saw him in Dhoom 3.

Uday Chopra's Bollywood debut was with the ensemble-cast film Mohabbatein, directed by his brother Aditya Chopra. His brief Bollywood resume includes films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Pyaar Impossible! and the Dhoom series of films.

 

 

 

 

