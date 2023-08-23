How To Break The Box Office: Be Sunny Deol - A Timeline Of Gadar 2's Milestones

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is inching closer to the coveted club of ₹ 500 crore after crossing the glorious 400 crore mark on day 12 of its box office collection. Ever since the movie's release on August 11, this cross-border story has remained an unstoppable force at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's report, the movie surpassed the lifetime business of Dangal on Monday and emerged as the "fourth highest-grossing Hindi film". On Wednesday, Taran Adarsh asserted with confidence that Gadar 2 is set to cross ₹ 500 crore and challenge Baahubali 2 Hindi and Pathaan, both in India.

Taran Adarsh wrote on X, "‘GADAR 2' TO CHALLENGE ‘BAAHUBALI 2', ‘PATHAAN'…

#Gadar2 continues to surprise and shock the naysayers… Has crossed ₹ 400 cr and I am confident, it will cross ₹ 500 cr as well and challenge #Baahubali2 #Hindi and #Pathaan, both in #India."

He also posted the film's benchmark earnings till now. Take a look:

Gadar 2 benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 5

₹ 250 cr: Day 6

₹ 300 cr: Day 8

₹ 350 cr: Day 10

₹ 400 cr: Day 12

See his full tweet here:

‘GADAR 2' TO CHALLENGE ‘BAAHUBALI 2', ‘PATHAAN'…#Gadar2 continues to surprise and shock the naysayers… Has crossed ₹ 400 cr and I am confident, it will cross ₹ 500 cr as well and challenge #Baahubali2#Hindi and #Pathaan, both in #India.#Gadar2 benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50… pic.twitter.com/nJ8rCxB6EZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2023

But before it enters the Rs 500 crore mark, let's take a look at the film's magnificent milestone timeline.

Gadar 2 Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

In the opening weekend, as Taran Adarsh puts it, "Gadar 2 created Gadar at the box office." The film had an opening of ₹ 40.10 crore on its first day, followed by an earning of ₹ 43 crore the next day. By the end of its first weekend, Gadar 2's total box office collection had breached the 100 crore mark with ease and stood at ₹134.88 crore.

Sharing the updates, Taran Adarsh said, “Tara Singh smashes the #BO with his sledgehammer… #Gadar2 creates #Gadar at the #BO… The GLORIOUS opening weekend proves, yet again, that *well-made* desi entertainers will never go out of fashion… All eyes on #IndependenceDay: Picture abhi baaki hain… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr. Total: ₹134.88 cr. #India biz.” Taran Adarsh further added, “It's crystal clear by now - if #Gadar2 was a solo release, NOT clashing with another #Hindi film - it would've easily added another ₹ 30 cr in its *weekend total*.” For context, Gadar 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.

See the post here:

TARA SINGH SMASHES THE #BO WITH HIS SLEDGE HAMMER… #Gadar2 creates #Gadar at the #BO… The GLORIOUS opening weekend proves, yet again, that *well-made* desi entertainers will never go out of fashion… All eyes on #IndependenceDay: Picture abhi baaki hain… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat… pic.twitter.com/hfDmrv0rPo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 14, 2023

Gadar 2 scripts history on Independence Day

The film created "history" after emerging as the highest grosser ever on Independence Day. The movie earned over ₹ 55 crore on August 15, the highest business a movie has ever registered on Independence Day, according to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Needless to say, with this massive feat, Gadar 2 entered the coveted club of ₹ 200 crore within day 5 of its release.

Taran Adarsh's post read, "CREATES HISTORY ON INDEPENDENCE DAY... Highest-ever biz on *15 August*... Yes, #Gadar2 hits the ball out of the stadium on #IndependenceDay... Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr. Total: ₹ 228.98 cr. #India biz... BLOCKBUSTER RUN continues," tweeted Taran Adarsh. He added, "#Gadar2 faced capacity issues - not just at single screens, but also at multiplexes - on #IndependenceDay... The demand is clearly more than supply in this case since #OMG2 has taken away a substantial number of screens, shows, footfalls and revenue... Just imagine the potential of #Gadar2 if it was a solo release."

Take a peek:

CREATES HISTORY ON INDEPENDENCE DAY… Highest-ever biz on *15 August*… Yes, #Gadar2 hits the ball out of the stadium on #IndependenceDay… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr. Total: ₹ 228.98 cr. #India biz… BLOCKBUSTER RUN continues.#Gadar2… pic.twitter.com/u3jJZpa5Je — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2023

Gadar 2 Not Out at Rs Crore 300

Gadar 2 continued its dream run at the box office by crossing the ₹ 300 crore mark within a week of its release. The film managed to collect a whopping ₹ 20.50 crore on its second Friday. Taran Adarsh, sharing the film's box office collections on X (formerly called Twitter), wrote, "300 not out... Gadar 2 continues to roar... Mass pockets are in an altogether different league." Taran Adarsh stated in his post that a large chunk of the film's stellar box office success could be attributed to its collections in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Taran Adarsh added in his tweet, "Also, the contribution from Tier 2 and Tier 3 sectors will set a new benchmark... Expect a big jump on (second) Sat and Sun... (Week 2) Fri 20.50 cr. Total: ₹ 305.13 cr. India biz. Box office."

Read Taran Adarsh's post here:

300 NOT OUT… #Gadar2 continues to ROAR… Mass pockets are in an altogether different league… Also, the contribution from Tier 2 and Tier 3 sectors will set a new benchmark… Expect BIGGG JUMP on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr. Total: ₹ 305.13 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/OMTP6Z4BJJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2023

Gadar 2's Monster Box Office earning breaks another record

Gadar 2 had a ₹ 90 crore Weekend 2, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film had accumulated an earning of over Rs 375 till day 10 of its box office run. This set a "new benchmark" for Hindi cinema with the film now leaving the Weekend 2 numbers of Pathaan, Dangal, Sanju and the Hindi versions of Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2 in its wake.

"Gadar 2 goes on a rampage, creates history in Weekend 2. Yes, it's the highest Weekend 2 of Hindi cinema. The colossal weekend numbers are a new benchmark. All time blockbuster. (Week 2) Friday 20.50 crore, Saturday 31.07 crore, Sunday 38.90 crore. Total: ₹ 375.10 crore. India biz," Taran Adarsh posted.

See his post:

#Gadar2 goes on a RAMPAGE, creates HISTORY in Weekend 2… Yes, it's the HIGHEST *Weekend 2* of #Hindi cinema… The COLOSSAL weekend numbers are a NEW BENCHMARK… ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr. Total: ₹ 375.10 cr. #India biz. #Boxofficepic.twitter.com/D4xu4zDj6K — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2023

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena in Gadar 2, a sequel to 2001's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Anil Sharma returns to the director's seat. Additions to the cast include Utkarsh Sharma as Tara-Sakeena's son and Simrat Kaur as his love interest.