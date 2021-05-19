How Sunny Leone Brought 'Excitement To Her Lockdown Birthday' This Year. See Post

Sunny Leone posted this picture. (Image courtesy: @sunnyleone)

Highlights Sunny Leone posted a hilarious picture of herself on Instagram

The picture was clicked on her birthday a week ago

Sunny shared how she celebrated her birthday in lockdown

Wednesday turned better for us, thanks to Sunny Leone's latest Instagram upload. Sunny, who became a year older a week ago, has now shared a glimpse of how she celebrated her birthday in lockdown this year. The actress posted a hilarious picture of herself on the platform in which she can be seen channelling her inner child. In the picture, Sunny is happily posing for the camera against the backdrop of a heart-shaped photo booth. We couldn't ignore colourful balloons on her head. She is also sporting a sunflower-shaped hairband which has a white ribbon tied to her neck.

While it is a treat to see Sunny in this hilarious picture, take a look at what she wrote in her caption. "Had to bring the excitement to my lockdown birthday!" Sunny's caption read.

See her post here.

Sunny Leone celebrates her birthday on May 13 every year. On Thursday, Sunny had posted a thank-you note for her fans on Instagram who wished her a happy birthday. In her post, she wrote, "Thank you everyone for all your amazing bday wishes. My wish for all of you is to stay safe, be strong, wear a mask and please let's spread love not hate!! God Bless you all!"

We are talking about this post.

Sunny also shared a video and a picture of all her birthday gifts on her Instagram handle. In her post, she thanked everyone for the gifts and wrote a heartwarming note on the platform. She wrote, "So thankful to all the love put into making me feel special on my birthday. We make due with the resources around us but Nisha, Asher, Noah and Daniel Weber out did themselves. Beyond touched."

"You can have all the things in the world but without family you are nothing. I'm luckily enough to have a beautiful family, friends and truly everyone out there who blesses me with their love! I love you all so so much! God bless and stay safe everyone! Hold your loved ones close to you and protect each other at all costs!! It's our job as parents to protect our family and feed our family. Stay indoors and wear a mask," she added in her post."

See her post here.

Sunny Leone has worked in various Bollywood films such as Jism 2, Raagini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai and Mastizaade to name a few. She also appeared in movies like Shootout at Wadala, Raees and Hate Story 2.