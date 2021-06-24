How Shefali Jariwala Is Beating The Summer Heat

Shefali Jariwala shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shefalijariwala)

Highlights Shefali looks every bit of gorgeous in her latest Instagram entry

"Summer lovin," she wrote

"Sunny days," she added

Shefali Jariwala, on Thursday, made us green with envy by sharing a stunning picture of herself chilling in a pool. The actress, who rose to popularity after she featured in the 2002 video album Kaanta Laga, looks every bit of gorgeous in her latest Instagram entry. She can be seen sporting a printed monokini and posing gracefully for the camera. “Summer lovin…#sunnydays #pooltime,” wrote Shefali Jariwala in the caption and added the hashtags like #thursdayvibes #thursday #picture #funtimes #goodtimes #instapic #love #pool. Shefali Jariwala fans dropped red heart and fire icons in the comments section of her post. Here's the post we are talking about:

Shefali Jariwala often shares stunning pictures of herself chilling in pool. “Let loose and just go with the flow,” she captioned one set of photos of herself while sharing another, she wrote: “chilled, goodvibes.”

Check out the aforementioned posts here:

Shefali Jariwala has featured in the remix versions of the songs Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar and Maal Bhari Aahe, as well as in Meet Bros' music video Pyaar Humaayn Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya. She has also appeared as a contestant in various television dance reality shows like Boogie Woogie and Nach Baliye 5.

She started featuring in headlines last year after she participated in the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, which was won by actor Sidharth Shukla.

After the 2002 video album Kaanta Laga, Shefali has also appeared in a special role in Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's film Mujhse Shaadi Krogi.