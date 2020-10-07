How Salman And Sohail Made Late Composer Wajid Khan's Birth Anniversary Special For His Brother Sajid

Salman in a still from the video (courtesy thesajidwajid)

Actor Salman Khan and his brother Sohail paid tributes to late composer Wajid Khan on his birthday anniversary by cutting a cake. Celebrated composer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid duo, died in June. Salman and Sohail were joined by Wajid's brother Sajid Khan for the birth anniversary celebrations of Wajid. Sajid Khan shared a video from the cake cutting session and dedicated a heart-warming message to his late brother: "Happy birthday Wajid. Great musician, great soul, mind blowing person and dearest brother: miss you yaar." In the video, the trio can be heard singing the Happy Birthday song in memory of Wajid Khan, who died at a Mumbai hospital on June 1.

Wajid Khan was Salman Khan's long-time collaborator and friend. The composer duo began their journey in Bollywood as music composers with Salman Khan's 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and continued to work with the actor throughout their career, composing songs for his films. After Wajid Khan's death in June, Salman Khan tweeted this emotional message: "Wajid, will always love, respect, remember and miss you as a person and your talent. Love you and may your beautiful soul rest in peace."

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Sajid-Wajid composed songs for Salman's movies such as Partner, Welcome and the Dabangg series of films. Wajid Khan was also the voice of Salman Khan songs such as Soni De Nakhre, Do You Wanna Partner, Bang Bang Bang, Love Me, Taali, Mashallah, Baaki Sab First Class Hai, among others. Wajid Khan, along with brother Sajid, composed the two songs Bhai Bhai and Pyaar Karona for Salman Khan, who released them during the lockdown.