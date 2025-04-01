How Rani Mukerji Reacted When Priyanka Chopra Sent An 'I Miss You' Text From Abhishek Bachchan's Phone

Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji are one of the most loved onscreen couples from the early 2000s. The duo has given incredible films like Bunty Aur Babli, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Yuva, to name a few.

In an old interview of Priyanka Chopra that has re-surfaced, the actress is heard confessing to playing a prank on Abhishek Bachchan.

Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan have worked in films like Bluffmaster and Dostana. The actress said that she sent a text from Abhishek's phone to Rani, just to take a funny revenge as he had pranked her earlier.

On Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 2006, Priyanka said, "I wrote a message (to Rani) saying, 'I miss you, where have you been? You wanna?' "

On being asked what Rani's reaction was, Priyanka shared that at that point she didn't find that out. She simply panicked, left the phone behind in the vanity van, and left with Riteish Deshmukh who was also starring in Bluffmaster.

However, Priyanka revealed, that Rani had indeed responded to the text, saying, "Hi AB, what is wrong with you?"

Priyanka explained that it was Abhishek who had started with these games. He had taken away her phone, switched it off, and sat on it just so Priyanka doesn't find it. After searching for a long time and finally not being able to stay in the van anymore, Abhishek had given back her phone.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in I Want To Talk and Be Happy. Priyanka was last seen in the 2023 film Love Again. She has Heads Of State, The Bluff, and Citadel's second season to look forward to, along with SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu.