How Rana Daggubati's Mother-In-Law Wished Him And Miheeka Bajaj On First Wedding Anniversary

Rana Daggubati and wife Miheeka Bajaj received the sweetest anniversary wish from Bunty Bajaj. The actor's mother-in-law posted a picture of the couple on her unverified Instagram account and accompanied it along with a note that read: "Happy, happy anniversary. Can't believe it's one year. Wish you many many more years of togetherness and happiness. May god bless you both with lots of blessings n love always. Love you both." Miheeka Bajaj is a scion of Hyderabad's Bajaj family. Her mother Bunty and father Suresh Bajaj are the founders of a couture jewelry brand called Krsala jewels.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka got married in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in August last year, in the presence of a few family members. Other than members of the Daggubati family, Rana's best friend Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, and actor Allu Arjun, were also among the 30 guests who received invites. The couple announced their surprise engagement in May last year.

Both Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. See some of the pictures of the couple here:

Miheeka Bajaj runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio. Rana Daggubati, best-known for playing Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series, has been a part of Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films such as The Leader, Naa Ishtam, Department, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Arrambam, Baby, Bangalore Naatkal, Housefull 4 and The Ghazi Attack, to name a few.