Rana Daggubati Opens Up About Health Scare: '70 Percent Chance Of Stroke, 30 Percent Chance Of Death'

Rana Daggubati in a still from the show (courtesy ahavideoIN)

Highlights Rana was speaking on Samantha's show

Last year, he dismissed rumours of getting kidney transplant

On the show, he revealed he was diagnosed with "failed kidneys"

South superstar Rana Daggubati revealed on a recent episode of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's talk show Sam Jam that he has been seriously ill and was diagnosed with heart complications and kidney failure. This appears to be the first time that Rana Daggubati opened up about his health condition after speculative reports about the actor getting kidney transplant did the rounds on social media last year. He had quashed the rumours then. Speaking to Samantha on her show, Rana said: "When life was on fast forward, there came a pause button... there was BP (blood pressure), calcification around your heart and you have failed kidneys... It would have been a 70 percent chance of stroke or a haemorrhage and 30 percent chance of death''.

Rana Daggubati, who got married this year, also visibly broke down on the show when Samantha said he how bravely he faced the difficult times and came out victorious on the other side of the battle. After wiping away tears, the Baahubali star flashed a thumbs-up to the cheering audience. A glimpse of the emotional episode of Samantha's show, featuring Rana Daggubati, was shared in a recently released promo of Sam Jam. On the show, Rana Daggubati was also joined by filmmaker Ashwin Nag.

Last year, Rana Daggubati had his fans worried about his health after he looked visibly leaner in photos shared on social media. However, replying to comments on his posts, Rana appeared to dismiss rumours about his deteriorating health. Responding to a fan, who said: "Rana Daggubati, what about your surgery?" he wrote: "Stop reading that stuff." Replying to another fan, who commented: "You look so thin or it just me" on Rana Daggubati's post, the actor said: "Can't look like a monster all the time." That was the time Rana Daggubati also underwent massive physical transformation for his role in upcoming movie Haathi Mere Saathi.

Rana Daggubati got married to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj in a socially distanced wedding in August this year. In terms of work, the actor will next be seen in Kaadan, the Tamil version of Haathi Mere Saathi. He is best known for playing the mighty Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series of films.