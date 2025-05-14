How Preity Zinta's First Love Has A Connection With <i>Kal Ho Naa Ho</i>

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kal Ho Naa Ho, a beloved rom-com, released on November 28, 2003. Preity Zinta recently shared insights during a fan Q&A session on X. She revealed emotional connections to the film due to personal loss.

Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the all-time favourite rom-coms of the 2000s. Led by Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, the film continues to resonate with every generation with its solid performances and emotional plot. It was released in theatres on November 28, 2003.

Recently, Preity Zinta hosted a Q and A session on X, to interact with her fans. One of the comments that caught the internet's attention is when a fan complimented Preity's performance as Naina Catherine Kapur in the film.

Yes I cry when I see it and I cried when we were filming it too ! My first love died in a car crash so this film always hit different 💔 Fun Fact - Most scenes all actors cried naturally…. And Aman's death scene had everyone crying in front of the camera and behind it too ! https://t.co/p68anYrqDp — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 13, 2025

The fan said, "@realpreityzinta ma'am, every time I watch Kal Ho Na Ho, I cry like a kid. You nailed Naina Catherine Kapur. Learnt a lesson as well that is, love sometimes means letting go."

Preity reacted to the same by revealing how the whole team on set would be emotional on and off the screen while shooting. She also made revelations stating that she had lost the love of her life during that phase, and it was indeed heartbreaking.

Preity said, "Yes, I cry when I see it and I cried when we were filming it too! My first love died in a car crash so this film always hit differently. Fun Fact - In most scenes, all actors cried naturally.... And Aman's death scene had everyone crying in front of the camera and behind it too!"

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also had Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Irani in key roles.

On the work front, Preity Zinta will next be seen in Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol. The plot of the film is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition and is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions.