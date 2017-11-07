How Much Deepika Padukone's Padmavati Will Lose If It Doesn't Release In Rajasthan Deepika Padukone's Padmavati: Due to the controversy, film distributors in Rajasthan are not keen to buy the rights of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film

If Sanjay Leela Bhansali'sdoesn't release in Rajasthan, which alone has over 300 screens, then the film will incur losses worth Rs 5 crore, a source told news agency IANS. Distributors in Rajasthan are also unsure about the film's release amidst the controversy around the film's plot created by the Rajput Karni Sena. The Rajput outfit is adamant to stop the film's release in the state if their demands are not met and distributors do not want to take risks. "We will not like to buy the distribution rights of the film till the controversy is resolved," Raj Bansal, a leading film distributor in Rajasthan, told IANS. "No one would like to be part of controversy. So I would not like to buy the distribution rights," said another distributor on condition of anonymity.According to Rajput Karni Sena activists Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "defames Padmavati by distorting historical facts." Vishavbandhu Rathore, Pradesh Mahasachiv, Sri Rajput Karni Sena, told IANS: "We are demanding that Mr Bhansali's team should screen the movie for historians and intellectuals before releasing it as was promised by them a few months back. We are apprehensive that historical facts have been distorted in the movie."The Karni Sena, along with other organisations, had called for a Chittorgarh bandh on November 3 and they also plan to organise a rally in Gujarat on November 12 against the film's release, scheduled for December 1.is the story of Rani Padmini, who performedafter Alauddin Khilji invaded the fort of Chittor. Deepika Padukone plays the titular Padmavati while Ranveer plays the role of Khilji. Actor Shahid Kapoor will play Deepika's onscreen husband Maharawal Ratan Singh.(With IANS inputs)