How Masaba Gupta Reacted To Neena Gupta Singing Dum Maaro Dum To Daughter Matara

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Masaba Gupta married Satyadeep Misra on January 27, 2023. Masaba welcomed a baby girl named Matara in October 2022. Gupta shared a video of Neena Gupta singing to Matara on social media.

Masaba Gupta got married to Satyadeep Misra on January 27, 2023. Interestingly, Misra played the role of Masaba's ex-husband in her debut show Masaba Masaba on Netflix. Neena Gupta had played the role of Masaba's onscreen mother too in the hit series.

Masaba was blessed with a baby girl last year, in October. Satyadeep and she had named her Matara.

Yesterday, Masaba took to social media to share an adorable video of Neena Gupta having a fun time with her granddaughter Matara. The Uunchai actress was heard singing Dum Maaro Dum to the little one, as they grooved to the tunes.

Masaba Gupta shared a glimpse of the same on her social media feed, discreetly, ensuring that her baby girl's face wasn't revealed.

Masaba captioned it, "Mozart for babies. Nani singing whatever comes to mind. It's a miracle I turned out ok. @neena_gupta."

Fans were in awe of the heartfelt video, as they flooded the comments section with loving remarks.

One fan commented, "Neena ji is nani goals!", while someone else wrote, "Hahaha, such a cool nani the little one has!"

One internet user mentioned, "In her defence, she is singing Hare Krishna Hare Ram. How adorable though." Another fan added, "Neena-ji in her nani era is so cute."

Another one wrote, "Got to be the cutest nani ever!" Some also admired how lovely she looked in her 60s, commenting, "She hasn't aged at all... Need to know the secret behind her beauty."

On the work front, Masaba Gupta was last seen in a cameo song Khumaari in Kesari Chapter 2. Neena Gupta will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino.



