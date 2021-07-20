How Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar Made Their Daughter Sitara's 9th Birthday Special

Mahesh Babu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

On their daughter Sitara's birthday, south star Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar lit up Instagram with adorable posts for the birthday girl. Sitara was born on July 20 in 2012. Mahesh Babu and Namrata are also parents to a son named Gautham. Wishing his little daughter, Mahesh Babu posted an adorable picture of Sitara from her birthday celebrations and wrote: "Happy birthday, my little one! Always lighting up my world. Happy 9! Love you more than you can imagine!" Namrata Shirodkar posted a montage featuring cute videos of Sitara. "9 years today! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Aim for the sky always!" she wrote in her birthday greeting for her daughter and added: "Love and more love to you. Happy birthday Sitara! Many blessings."

See how Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar wished their daughter on her 9th birthday:

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005 after he met her on the sets of their film Vamsi. The couple welcomed Gautham in 2006 and Sitara was born in 2012.

Have you seen this adorable video of Sitara and Gautham from their childhood? If not, take a look now:

Namrata Shirodkar is a former Miss India. She has also featured in several Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu movies like Mere Do Anmol Ratan, Hero Hindustani, Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela, Ezhupunna Tharakan, Vamsee, Vaastav: The Reality and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar.

Mahesh Babu will next be seen in a SS Rajamouli-directed film. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu also has a Parasuram-directed film lined up.