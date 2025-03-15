How Losing Out On Aamir Khan's <i>Dangal</i> Helped Aaditi Pohankar's Character in Bobby Deol's <i>Ek Badnaam Aashram</i>

Aaditi Pohankar has carved a niche for herself in the world of OTT with impactful performances in successful series like She and Ek Badnaam Aashram. The latter show's Season 3 Part 2 was released recently, and as always has received rave reviews from the audience.

Aaditi told ETimes how she was also offered a role in Aamir Khan's Dangal. However, she did not go on to become a part of it. She revealed that the wrestling training she received for Aamir Khan's Dangal came in handy for prepping for her role in Aashram.

Aaditi plays the role of a young wrestler in Aashram too. She spoke about how she always uses the skills learnt in several projects. She had learnt the Hariyanvi accent along with wrestling training for Dangal, and she put them to good use in Aashram.

Aaditi said, "That experience gave me perspective on many things—about myself as an athlete, as an actor, and the strength required to handle rigorous performances."

The actress expressed gratitude to Prakash Jha, for Aashram made her learn a lot. At one point, she had to wrestle, train, and perform emotionally heavy scenes all at once, which was challenging but enriching.

The series is available on MX Player and has Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, and Adhyayan Suman in key roles.

Bobby Deol has been winning hearts with his convincing portrayal of the vindictive Baba Nirala in the show. The crime thriller series was an unexpected hit that has a loyal fanbase. The latest season continues to receive love from critics and masses alike.



