How Instagram Reacted To Shahid Kapoor's 'Snooze Vibes' Pic

Shahid Kapoor's mid-week mood is to snooze through the day and we can so relate. The 40-year-old actor shared a glimpse of her Wednesday mood on Instagram and gave off major "snooze vibes." Shahid Kapoor, snuggled in bed, sliced out time for social media as he posted a sleepy selfie and as is the case with all his posts, this one too turned out to be a hit with his Instagram family. Shahid Kapoor, who has over 30.5 million flowers on Instagram, found his post flooded with the red heart emojis. Here's the post Shahid Kapoor checked in with on Instagram today:

When Shahid Kapoor is not lazing around, he puts on his work out shoes and joins his work out "dream team", also comprising wife Mira Rajput and brother Ishaan Khatter. Here's what we are talking about.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor loves himself a good selfie and well, he also likes to play around with words. For example, this one: "Do I need a cap-tion?" he wrote. See what he did there?

Here's when the Haider actor gave off major "laid back vibes":

In terms of work Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in sports drama Jersey. The shooting schedule of the cricket drama wrapped in December last year but the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have affected the post production of the movie. Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed controversial movie Kabir Singh - the film just marked two years on June 21.