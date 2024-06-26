32 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan: Fans Celebrate The Big Day With Special Screening

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: TeamSRKWarriors)

There are actors then there is Shah Rukh Khan. There is a reason why he is referred to as the “Badshah Of Bollywood.” Be it his dialogues or the impromptu Ask Me sessions on social media, fans, including us, love him. After all, it's Shah Rukh Khan we are talking about. Oh, and, we are happy to report that the actor has completed 32 years in the industry. Can you believe it? To celebrate the special days, fans have organised a screening of his films. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Darr, the finest movies were picked to mark the milestone. Sharing a video from the grand ustav on X (formerly Twitter), SRK's fan club from Pune wrote, “Pune SRK Warriors celebrated #32YearsOfSRK and #5YearsOfSRKWarriors with a special screening of one of SRK's finest movies.”

The clip became an instant hit on the social media platform. Fans made a beeline to the comments section to share their love and admiration for Shah Rukh Khan.

A user wrote, “SRK is the best. He is an emotion.”

Another called it “super”.

In a follow-up post, the fan page has shared a set of pictures and video to mark the day. The note attached to it read, “Embracing kindness with cozy blankets, delicious cake, and heartfelt love SRK Universe #Pune marks 32 Years of SRK, bringing joy to children's faces. Here's to endless years of love, inspired by the iconic King Khan.”

A fan page from Bengaluru has also shared a video of the customised cake prepared for the day. The photo-cake features some of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic roles including his character in Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut with Deewana. The film was directed by Raj Kanwar.