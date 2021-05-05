How Anita Hassanandani Talks To Her Newborn Son Aaravv

Anita Hassanandani posted this video. (Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani)

Highlights Anita Hassanandani shared a cute video of her son on Instagram

In the clip, Anita can be seen playing with the little munchkin

"Kurta pyjama pehna hai?" she asks him

Anita Hassanandani is a hands-on mother. The actress' latest Instagram posts are testimony to this. Anita, who turned mother recently, has shared several cute videos and photos with her son Aaravv Reddy. From funny Reels to emotional messages, fans have seen Anita embrace motherhood over the past several months. Recently, the actress once again had us go "aww" when she posted a video of her talking to her little one. While Anita is playing with Aaravv, the baby can be seen cooing back to his mother with a smile on his face. "Kurta pyjama pehna hai? (Are you wearing kurta pyjama?)" Anita asks Aaravv who responds with cute baby sounds.

Sharing the video, Anita wrote, "Chitchat scenes at the Reddy's." The cute clip had Anita's fans and followers gushing about the mother-son duo. Child artist Ruhaanika Dhawan replied to the post saying, "Cookie," with a heart emoji. Anita and Ruhaanika have worked together in the TV series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Entrepreneur and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra said, "What a munchkin" followed by an evil eye emoticon.

Watch the adorable video here:

Recently, the actress also shared a lovely family photo of her husband Rohit Reddy, son Aaravv and herself spending some quality time with each other. For her caption, she kept it simple with the hashtag, '#FamJam'. Actors such as Rakhi Sawant, Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Jyothi and Karanvir Bohra left their love and warm wishes in the comments section.

Rohit, too, shares fun videos and pictures of the toddler on Instagram. In one such clip, we can see Rohit in a staring contest with his son. He wrote in the caption, "I can beat anyone in a stare down competition! ANYONE! Age no bar! #staredownchallenge with Aaravv Reddy," tagging Aaravv who has his own Instagram account that is handled by his parents.

Anita Hassanandani is best known for her work in serials such as Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin. She married Rohit Reddy in 2013. The couple welcomed Aaravv on February 9, 2021.