<i>Housefull 5 Trailer</i>: Akshay Kumar, 69 Billion Pounds And A Murder. What More Do You Need?

The trailer of Housefull 5 was unveiled on Tuesday. Akshay Kumar has been part of the franchise since its inception. The new instalment boasts of one of the biggest ensemble cast of recent time. The franchise is characterised by its crass humour, slapstick comedy and punchlines.

The trailer begins with a voiceover by Nana Patekar, explaining the plot of the film. A billionaire's (played by Ranjeet) 100 birthday party is being celebrated on a yacht. He's about to announce his will.

But there are 3 Jollys who claim to be the real heir of the property - Jalabuddin (Riteish Deshmukh), Jalbhushan (Abhishek Bachchan), Julius (Akshay Kumar). Who's going to win?

Meanwhile, the billionaire dies. Three heroes become prime suspects of the murder. But they can't remember the chain of events as somebody slipped something in their drinks.

There's more to the plot. Akshay Kumar gets slapped by a dozen monkeys, Jackie Shroff tries to evoke laughter by recreating Tiger Shroff's meme-bait dialogue and a complete chaos followed.

This trailer is also marked by some LOL dialogues, some below the belt humour and a whole lot of style and swag.

Tarun Mansukhani has directed the fifth instalment of the film. Apart from the lead cast, the film has a supporting cast featuring Jacqueliene Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangda Singh, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Nikitin Dheer, Soundarya Sharma, Ranjeet, and Sanjay Dutt.

The four previous instalments have been directed by Sajid Khan and Farhad Samji.

Housefull 5 will release in theatres on June 6.