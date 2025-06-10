<i>Housefull 5</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Housefull 5 crossed Rs 100 crore domestically within four days of release. The film earned Rs 13.50 crore on Monday, totalling Rs 101 crore in India. Housefull 5 achieved 19.78% Hindi occupancy on June 9 across showtimes.

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is retaining its consistency at the box office. Within four days of its release, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark.



According to Sacnilk, Housefull 5 minted Rs 13.50 crore on Monday, fetching the total at Rs 101 crore in the domestic market. The film had an overall 19.78% Hindi occupancy on June 9.



Sharing break-up details of the seat occupancy, Sacnilk reported Housefull 5 had an 8.88% occupancy in the morning shows. The trend followed with a 21.54% audience in the afternoon shows and 22.44% bookings in the evening shows and 26.24% occupancy in night shows.



Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the international box office figures for Housefull 5 in a post on X.



He wrote, "HOUSEFULL 5' STORMS INTERNATIONAL MARKETS – AKSHAY KUMAR'S BIGGEST OPENER OVERSEAS... Housefull 5 is enjoying a triumphant run in international markets... Grosses $4 million [and counting] in its opening weekend – the highest ever for an Akshay Kumar starrer.”



Taran added, "The *opening weekend* numbers of Housefull 5 have surpassed the *opening weekend* business of Housefull 3, Good Newwz and Sooryavanshi, overseas. Housefull 5 has been distributed internationally by Marudhar Entertainment Network and Fun Asia Films."

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5's plot revolves around the chaos following the death of a billionaire aboard a luxury cruise ship.



The film features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri and Soundarya Sharma in the lead roles.



The supporting cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit, Nikitin Dheer, Chitrangda Singh, and Fardeen Khan.



Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala, and Firuzi Khan under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

