Housefull 4: Kriti Sanon Looking Forward To Working With Akshay Kumar

Housefull 4 is scheduled for Diwali release next year

Kriti Sanon, who will begin shooting for Sajid Khan-directed Housefull 4 in London this week, said that she is "looking forward" to the experience of working with Akshay Kumar, a mid-day report stated. Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh have been part of all three Housefull films earlier. Of being part of the latest outing, Kriti Sanon said: "Being a part of Housefull is a privilege. Every time I have met Sajid, he tells me, 'Kriti, you are going to have a blast on the set.' I'm looking forward to working with Akshay sir." This will be Kriti's first ever collaboration with actor Akshay Kumar for a film. Apart from Akshay, Kriti and Riteish, the latest Housefull installment will also star Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.



Sajid Khan returns as the director of the Housefull franchise yet again. He had directed the first installment (released in 2010) and the second one (released in 2012). Director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji had taken over the third part of the series released in 2016. All the three film of the series have been successful ventures so far. Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Rampal Boman Irani and Asin have also been part of the Housefull series before.



Sajid Khan confirmed that Housefull 4 is on cards in a Twitter conversation with Riteish Deshmukh last year. "Housefull: can't believe it's been seven years. Feels like yesterday. Great team, great unit and a great franchise. 1, 2, 3... time for the fourth," Riteish Deshmukh's tweet read. To this, Sajid promptly replied: "Working on it mere bhai (my brother)...Thank you friends for all the love you've given this fun, frolicking franchise. Sajid Nadiadwala and I thank you."



