Hotmail's Sabeer Bhatia Recalls Wait Staff Touching Bollywood Actor's Feet, Says American Guests Were 'Bewildered'

Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia took to X to share an anecdote about inviting a Bollywood star to his home, recalling how a member of the wait staff's reaction to the actress left his American guests 'bewildered' and made him reflect on India's culture of 'celebrity worship.'

About Sabeer Bhatia's Post

He started his post with, "Many decades ago, I invited a Bollywood actress to my home. I won't name her out of respect for her privacy. There were several American guests, and I had catered Indian food from a local restaurant."

He then added, "Midway through the evening, one of the wait staff recognized her. He immediately put down his tray, bent all the way down, and touched her feet. In fact he lay down flat on the ground."

Recalling how his American friends reacted to the gesture, Sabeer wrote, "My American friends were completely bewildered. 'Why did he touch her feet? Who is she?' I didn't know how to explain it."

"That moment stayed with me. Celebrity worship is so deeply embedded in our culture that what seems completely normal to one person can look incomprehensible to someone outside it," Sabeer concluded his post.

The post went viral on X, with users expressing their views on the post.

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