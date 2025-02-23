Honey Singh On Diljit Dosanjh's Hook-Line "<i>Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye</i>": "We Are All Family, We Are One"

Rapper and musician Honey Singh kicked off his Millionaire India Tour in Mumbai on Saturday. During his performance, he shared his take on Diljit Dosanjh's iconic phrase, "Punjabi aa gaye oye."

Addressing the crowd, he said, "We are all family, we are one. So, I won't say 'Punjabi aa gaya oye.' I'll say, 'Punjabi aa gaya oye, Marathi aa gaya oye, Gujarati aa gaya oye, Bihari aa gaya oye, Bangali aa gaya oye, Mallu aa gaya oye... we are one,'" which was met with a loud cheer from the audience.

Honey Singh and Diljit Dosanjh have been friends for a long time and have collaborated on several occasions, starting with their first collaboration in 2009 for the album The Next Level.

As part of his much-awaited tour, Honey Singh will perform in 10 cities across India. After his Mumbai performance on February 22, he will head to Lucknow on February 28, Delhi on March 1, Indore on March 8, Pune on March 14, Ahmedabad on March 15, Bengaluru on March 22, Chandigarh on March 23, Jaipur on March 29, and will conclude the tour in Kolkata on April 5.