<i>Homebound</i> Director Neeraj Ghaywan Shares His Fan Moment With American Filmmaker Spike Lee

The Cannes 2025 Film Festival in on in full swing, with Indian stars making their presence felt. It's a special milestone for director Neeraj Ghaywan this year, who is attending the event for the premiere of his film Homebound, which will be screened in the Un Certain Regard category, today, on May 21, 2025.

Neeraj Ghaywan had a fan moment with American film director Spike Lee. Not only did he get to meet him, but he also had an interaction with the Malcolm X director.

Sharing a picture with him, Neeraj Ghaywan wrote, "Chatted with @officialspikelee! Do The Right Thing, Malcolm X and Blackkklansman have been a huge inspiration to me. His oeuvre is a lesson in talking about oppression through cinema. More power to you, sir!"

The Indian film fraternity was all heart for the post. While his Homebound actor Ishaan commented with fire emojis. Zoya Akhtar commented with hearts and fire emojis. Richa Chadha and Mirzapur fame Shweta Tripathi were also in awe of the incredible moment.

On the work front, Spike Lees' latest film Highest 2 Lowest had its premiere at the French Film Festival on May 19, 2025. For the unversed, it is the Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa's 1963 crime thriller High and Low and has Denzel Washington and rapper A$AP Rocky in the lead.

As for Neeraj Ghaywan's film Homebound, Karan Johar is also present at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival as the producer. As is the lead cast of the film featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa.