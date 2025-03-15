Holi 2025: Sonakshi Sinha To Trolls Questioning Husband Zaheer Iqbal's Absence - "<i>Thanda Paani Daalo Sar Pe</i>"

Sonakshi Sinha gave her fans a glimpse of her Holi celebrations from the sets of her upcoming Telugu film Jatadhara.

However, the Lootera actress was quick to respond to the Internet users who questioned why her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, wasn't with her during the festival. Sonakshi, addressing the comments, urged them to "relax."

On Friday, Sonakshi took to Instagram to share pictures of herself covered in vibrant Holi colours. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, "Holi haiiiiiiii!!! Rang barsao, khushiyaan manao!! Happy Holi mere doston, from the shoot of Jatadhara."

After receiving comments about Zaheer's absence during their first Holi together as a married couple, Sonakshi responded, telling trolls to "pour cold water" on themselves. She clarified, "Comments mein thoda relax karo. @iamzahero Mumbai mein hai, aur main shoot pe hoon isiliye saath mein nahi hai... thanda paani dalo sar pe."

Sonakshi married Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 last year in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, attended by close friends and family. The wedding was followed by a celebration at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant, which saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Sonakshi and Zaheer had been in a relationship for seven years before getting married.

The duo starred together in the 2022 film Double XL.

On the professional front, Sonakshi will soon be seen in Jatadhara, marking her debut in the Telugu film industry.