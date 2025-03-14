Holi Playlist: A <i>Silsila</i> Of <i>Rang Barse</i>, <i>Balam Pichkari</i> And More

Happy Holi, everyone. The festival of colour is finally here.

But what's a Holi celebration without the electrifying beats of music? The rhythm of dhols, the melody of timeless tunes, and the infectious energy on the dance floor add an extra edge to the celebrations.

Without music, Holi would be like a canvas without paint. To ensure your Holi party is the talk of the town, we have curated a playlist of Bollywood songs that perfectly capture the essence of this colourful festival.

Rang Barse - Silsila

No Holi playlist is complete without Rang Barse. This song captures the very essence of Holi. Bonus: Amitabha Bachchan's vocals.

Holi Ke Din Dil Mil Jaate Hai - Sholay

This classic track showcases the spirit of unity and joy that Holi brings. With its catchy rhythm and heartfelt lyrics, it beautifully portrays how hearts come together during the festival of colour.



Holi Khele Raghuveera - Baghban

Another Amitabh Bachchan special is waiting for your attention. Don't know about you, but we just performed the hookstep.

Aaj Na Chorenge - Kati Patang

This song perfectly captures the spirit of Holi. From Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh's chemistry to the lively beats, the song has ticked all the boxes. If you ask us, it is a must on your Holi playlist.

Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat - Navrang

A classic that blends traditional music with the festive spirit of Holi.

Ang Se Ang Lagana - Darr

This track adds a touch of romance to the festive atmosphere. It was sung by Alka Yagnik, Vinod Rathod, Sudesh Bhosle and Devki Pandit. The lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

Do Me A Favour Let's Play Holi - Waqt: The Race Against Time

A modern take on Holi celebrations, this song combines contemporary beats with traditional themes. We bet you can't stay away from the dance floor once the song is played.

Balam Pichkari - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Can we call it a Holi playlist without this one? We think not. From Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's playful antics to the vibrant set up, the song has the power to lift your mood and spirits.

Holi Re Rasiya from Coke Studio Bharat

A fusion of traditional melodies with contemporary sounds, this track brings a fresh flavor to Holi music. A contemporary twist on a timeless Brajbhashi classic, Holi Re Rasiya is a vibrant tribute to blending traditional melodies with a refreshing touch of rap.

Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal by Ila Arun (Bichhuda)

This folk-inspired song captures the rustic charm of Holi celebrations in rural India. Ila Arun's powerful vocals and earthy beats can transport you to the countryside in no time.

So, turn up the volume, gather your loved ones, and let these songs infuse your Holi celebrations with unmatched energy and joy.