<i>HIT: The Third Case</i> Trailer - Nani Goes Full Beast Mode With A Saw And A Snarl

The trailer of HIT: The Third Case dropped on Monday, and it's safe to say Sailesh Kolanu is back with a bang - this time with Nani stepping into the shoes of a brooding, battle-scarred cop named Arjun Sarkar.

Clocking in at just over three minutes, the trailer sets the tone for a high-octane, emotionally charged thriller where justice is served cold-and often, with blood.

Opening with a chilling voiceover from Arjun declaring that a criminal deserves either a 10-foot cell or a 6-foot grave, the trailer wastes no time plunging us into the central conflict: the abduction of a 9-month-old baby.

What follows is a brutal manhunt led by a cop who clearly has nothing to lose. From sawing heads to smashing bones, Nani sheds his boy-next-door image to deliver what looks like his most violent, unhinged role yet.

A particularly striking moment comes when a foe warns Arjun he won't survive in this world, and he calmly retorts, "I've heard that since the beginning of my career." It's personal. And it shows.

This third instalment in the HIT universe follows The First Case (2020) with Vishwak Sen and The Second Case (2022) with Adivi Sesh. Set once again in Visakhapatnam, HIT 3 promises to up the stakes while staying true to the franchise's moody, investigative roots.

Srinidhi Shetty, best known for KGF, plays Arjun's love interest, and the film is backed by Prashanti Tipirneni's Wall Poster Cinema and Nani's own Unanimous Productions.

Tamil star Karthi may appear in a cameo. The film will hit theatres on May 1.

