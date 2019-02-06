'Historic': Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Sridevi's First Concert - They Danced To Jumma Chumma; Aamir, Salman Khan Spotted

Blast from the past! (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Days ahead of Sridevi's death anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan delighted us with a nostalgia dipped photo of himself and the late actress, also starring Salman and Aamir Khan. Big B, who had previously written on social media that he took along Sridevi, Salman and Aamir for their debut concert experience, shared more details from the trip on his new post, which features a photograph from what appears to be the rehearsals ahead of the show. In the photo from London's Wembley Stadium, Sridevi, dressed in her signature retro persona, can be seen accompanying Amitabh Bachchan. Salman can barely contain his excitement while Aamir appears to be bemused by the happenings.

The 76-year-old megastar had just one word to describe the experience. "Historic," he said, explaining that the 1990 concert witnessed the first ever performance by an Indian star and that it was attended by an audience of 70,000 people. "My concert at Wembley Stadium... first ever by Indian... I took Sridevi, Aamir and Salman for their first concert... 70,000 people... historic! This is the Wembley Stadium before it was rebuilt and altered... you see the altered now often on Premier League Football," Big B captioned the photo.

Now, we know more about this day, courtesy a throwback post by Amitabh Bachchan from December 2017, just months before Sridevi's tragic end. Big B had shared another click from what appears to be the same day to write that at the Wembley concert, he and Sridevi performed to the song Jumma Chumma from the movie Hum, even before its release in 1991. Neelam Kothari had also accompanied them to London.

Before we take a look at Big B's post from last year, here's some trivia: Salman Khan had just joined the industry while Aamir had already starred in a few films at the time of the Wembley concert. "1990... Wembley Stadium London... my stage concert after initiating Actor Participating Concerts in the Industry in the year 1983... Took along Sridevi, Aamir, and Salman for their first concert ever... Salman had his first release then Maine Pyar Kiya and Aamir was a couple of films old... The show titled "The Jumma Chumma Show"... performed the song Jumma Chumma with Sridevi even before the song and film had released! Incredible moment."

@SrBachchan Amitabh ji.Aamir. Salman,SriDevi ji,Neelam,during &# Jumma Chumma; concert Aamir & Salman were newcomers pic.twitter.com/31qcPePGRu — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) November 19, 2016

Last year on February 24, Sridevi died after accidentally drowning in a hotel bathtub in Dubai, where she was attending the wedding festivities of her nephew. Big B co-starred with Sridevi in films such as Aakhree Raasta and Inquilaab while Khuda Gawah remains their most famous film together. He also made a special appearance in 2012's English Vinglish, which marked Sridevi's comeback on screen after several years. Big B had also written a heart-wrenching note on his blog on March 1 after Sridevi was cremated with state honours in Mumbai on February 28. Amitabh Bachchan was also amongst those celebrities, who attended her last rites.