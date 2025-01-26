Hina Khan's Heartfelt Post For Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal Amid Cancer Battle: "He Shaved His Head When I Shaved Mine"

Hina Khan has been battling stage 3 breast cancer. Recently, the actor shared a long appreciation post for her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal who stood by her side during the challenging phase.

The actress expressed her gratitude for Rocky's constant presence and care. She revealed that he shaved his head in solidarity with her and has stayed by her side.

In her emotional post, Hina wrote, "For the Best Human I know! He shaved his head when I shaved mine, and only let his grow when mine started growing back. To the man who looks after my soul, to the man who always says, 'I GOT YOU,' to the man who is always by my side, even when there are a hundred reasons to give up... to this selfless man who only knows how to hold on."

She went on to reflect on the many challenges they've faced together, from their health struggles during the pandemic to the painful loss of their fathers. Hina recalled how Rocky stayed with her throughout the pandemic, despite not having Covid himself. "He wore three masks all day but made sure he took care of me. That's Him!" she wrote, adding that he has been especially present and supportive since her cancer diagnosis.

Hina described Rocky as her 'guiding light' from the moment they received the diagnosis. "From preparing a list of questions before we met any doctors to doing his own research to ensure I was on the right path - he's been there for every step. From the start of my chemo to today, while I'm undergoing radiation, he's been my constant. From cleaning me up to dressing me, he's done it all. He's created an impenetrable field of protection around me," she shared.

She concluded the post by expressing her love for Rocky, calling him the best thing that has ever happened to her. She referred to him as 'God's blessing' and thanked him for always showing up and fixing everything, even on the most difficult days.

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in the web series Griha Laxmi, which began streaming on EPIC ON on January 16, 2025. The crime drama also stars Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev and Dibyendu Bhattacharya and is directed by Rumaan Kidwai.



