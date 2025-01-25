Hina Khan On Why She Was Not Confident About Playing Her Popular Onscreen Character Komolika

Hina Khan rose to fame with her character Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

But it was her villainous role as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, that made her fandom grow exponentially.

The actress reveals that she was never confident about playing Komolika in the popular daily soap. She reveals she didn't want people to hate her.

She told SCREEN, " Playing Komolika was not a conscious choice. Ekta Kapoor was the one who pumped me up and pushed me to do it. I was not at all confident to play an antagonist, that too Komolika. The iconic Urvashi Dholakia killed it, so in my head, it was just impossible to play the character any better."

Why am I seeing people on this app saying Hina was bad as Komolika? Hina Khan as Komolika was iconic and she still eats up every single current actress put some respect on her name pic.twitter.com/yYRjBH3lmX — 🫶🏼 (@mxyx66_) December 12, 2023

Hina added, "I thought I would fail with the character, so I didn't want to get into it because I had already played such a big character on Indian television. I didn't want people to unnecessarily hate me for the character. But Ekta was very confident; she said, 'You are my Komolika, and I couldn't have thought of anybody else playing the character.'"

However, Hina also shared that she accepted a certain amount of backlash from her fans, who were too used to seeing her as Akshara.

She said, "It was difficult for people to digest that I was fierce, had a point of view, and was not gullible. The most difficult part for them to accept was that I had a flaw, according to them. The idea of perceiving Hina as Akshara was the biggest problem because Akshara was flawless. People expected Hina to be flawless too."

In June 2024, the actress was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. She has been sharing regular updates about her health on her official social media accounts.

Hina Khan's recent crime thriller series Griha Laxmi was released on January 16, 2025, on EPIC ON.