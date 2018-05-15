Hina Khan Trolled, Told Her Mother's Day Post Was Actually For 'Free Refrigerator'

Highlights
- "Thank you for being my pillar of support," tweeted Hina
- She also plugged in the tag '#SamsungRefrigerator' in her tweet
- "Didi, free Refrigerator mila?" she was asked
Another user asked Hina to re-check her priorities in life: "Who promotes refrigerator on the occasion of Mother's Day on the same post? Hope mom is more important than refrigerator" while another user added: "Can't you do one thing for your loved without trying to get something out of it?!"
This is what Hina Khan's tweet read: "Mom, I don't know if I could make it through the long days and sleepless nights without you. Thank you for being my pillar of support."
Mom, I don't know if I could make it through the long days and sleepless nights without you. Thank you for being my pillar of support. #SamsungRefrigerator#MomsLoveNonStop@Samsung_INpic.twitter.com/rxPJesHoXr— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) May 13, 2018
And here's what Twitter had to say:
Samsung refridgerator is your mother?— Lostgirl (@Lostgirl221295) May 14, 2018
Aunty ka naam samsung refrigerator hai?— (@leonotcaprioo) May 14, 2018
Strange
Who promotes refrigerator on the occasion of #MothersDay on the same post??? Hope mom is more important than refrigerator— Nazre IMAM Alam (@imam_nazre_) May 13, 2018
"Baap bada na bhaiya/maa, sabse bada rupayya" congrats! Samsung, u selected the right one.#HinaKhan#ShilpaShinde#BiggBoss
Ohh god can't you just wish ur mom in a simple way without putting hastag #SamsungRefrigerator etc...— Shaggy (@Shagufta_Shah48) May 13, 2018
Can't you do one thing for your loved without trying to get something out of it?!
Advertising ur love for ur mom for getting a refrigerator shows how fake it is!#ShilpaShinde
Haha.. how can we expect less from hyena khan... Being mean is her blood!!— Bhavana sajith (@bhavana_sajith) May 13, 2018
Didi free Refrigerator Mila ?— Being Fake (@beingfake0) May 14, 2018
Ohh god can't you just wish ur mom in a simple way without putting hastag #SamsungRefrigerator etc...— Shaggy (@Shagufta_Shah48) May 13, 2018
Can't you do one thing for your loved without trying to get something out of it?!
Advertising ur love for ur mom for getting a refrigerator shows how fake it is!#ShilpaShinde
Hina Khan is best known for playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After quitting the show, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and then was seen on Bigg Boss 11.
For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.