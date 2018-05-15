Hina Khan Trolled, Told Her Mother's Day Post Was Actually For 'Free Refrigerator'

Hina Khan tweeted throwback photos of herself and her mother

Highlights "Thank you for being my pillar of support," tweeted Hina She also plugged in the tag '#SamsungRefrigerator' in her tweet "Didi, free Refrigerator mila?" she was asked

Mom, I don't know if I could make it through the long days and sleepless nights without you. Thank you for being my pillar of support. #SamsungRefrigerator#MomsLoveNonStop@Samsung_INpic.twitter.com/rxPJesHoXr — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) May 13, 2018

Samsung refridgerator is your mother? — Lostgirl (@Lostgirl221295) May 14, 2018

Aunty ka naam samsung refrigerator hai?

Strange — (@leonotcaprioo) May 14, 2018

Who promotes refrigerator on the occasion of #MothersDay on the same post??? Hope mom is more important than refrigerator



"Baap bada na bhaiya/maa, sabse bada rupayya" congrats! Samsung, u selected the right one.#HinaKhan#ShilpaShinde#BiggBoss — Nazre IMAM Alam (@imam_nazre_) May 13, 2018

Ohh god can't you just wish ur mom in a simple way without putting hastag #SamsungRefrigerator etc...

Can't you do one thing for your loved without trying to get something out of it?!

Advertising ur love for ur mom for getting a refrigerator shows how fake it is!#ShilpaShinde — Shaggy (@Shagufta_Shah48) May 13, 2018

Haha.. how can we expect less from hyena khan... Being mean is her blood!! — Bhavana sajith (@bhavana_sajith) May 13, 2018

Didi free Refrigerator Mila ? — Being Fake (@beingfake0) May 14, 2018

Ohh god can't you just wish ur mom in a simple way without putting hastag #SamsungRefrigerator etc...

Can't you do one thing for your loved without trying to get something out of it?!

Advertising ur love for ur mom for getting a refrigerator shows how fake it is!#ShilpaShinde — Shaggy (@Shagufta_Shah48) May 13, 2018

Oh ho, Hina Khan ! Thecontestant made a Mother's Day special tweet on Sunday, which Twitteratti was quick to notice. What followed next was the arrival of a series of tweets which made a strong case for hilarious trolling. Hina had actually plugged in the tags '#Moms Love Non Stop' and 'Samsung Refrigerator' in her tweet as part of Samsung's Mother's Day campaign - which promised free refrigerators as trophies for the lucky winners. Soon after, Hina was asked if she's got her free refrigerator home delivered or not. "Didi, free Refrigerator mila?" was one the tweets while another one asked "Samsung refrigerator is your mother?"Another user asked Hina to re-check her priorities in life: "Who promotes refrigerator on the occasion of Mother's Day on the same post? Hope mom is more important than refrigerator" while another user added: "Can't you do one thing for your loved without trying to get something out of it?!"This is what Hina Khan's tweet read: "Mom, I don't know if I could make it through the long days and sleepless nights without you. Thank you for being my pillar of support."And here's what Twitter had to say: In the tweets trolling Hina Khan, the actress was also called "fake", something which resonates what her ex-fellow contestant Hiten Tejwani had said after he was evicted when Bigg Boss 11 was still underway. "Hina Khan is fake." After her entry on, Hina Khan quickly became one of the most trending and criticised contestants of the house.Hina Khan is best known for playing the role of Akshara in. After quitting the show, she participated inand then was seen on

For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.