Hina Khan Shares She Underwent "Major Surgery" Amid Cancer Battle: "It's So Hard To Keep Going"

Hina Khan, who is battling stage three cancer, recently opened up about the challenges she's been facing during her recovery after undergoing a major surgery.

Best-known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the actress shared the emotional and physical difficulties she's enduring as she works towards regaining her strength.

In a recent Instagram post, Hina expressed how tough it has been to keep pushing forward, especially after such a major surgery. Sharing a series of gym photos, she wrote, "Level up Hon..One Day At A Time..It's so so hard to keep going, especially after a major major surgery.. But we ain't giving up coz she's a hustler. It's a lot of hard work, Dua Please #ScarredNotScared #DaddysStrongGirl #AWindowToMyJourney #BeKind #SpreadLove #gratitude."

In the photos, Hina is seen sitting and posing for the camera, looking determined.

In her earlier posts, she had shared images of her radiation burns from cancer treatment, offering a glimpse into the physical scars she's been left with. Along with those photos, she wrote, "Radiated skin scars...Also called Radiation burns...It's ok, the marks will likely fade away over time and we will get through this...There are thousands of beautiful things waiting for you my girls...Belief, strength, faith, kindness and gratitude #OneDayAtATime #ScarredNotScared."

On February 25, during an event, Hina informed the media that both her chemotherapy and surgery are now behind her. She shared, "My chemo and surgery are also over. I am on another treatment right now. I am taking my immunotherapy. Everything is going fun."

Hina first revealed her cancer diagnosis in June 2024.

Recently, Hina has been in the news after actress and cancer survivor Rozlyn Khan accused her of exaggerating her medical condition.

Rozlyn took to Instagram to share her alleged medical reports, claiming that Hina had lied about the severity of her cancer diagnosis.