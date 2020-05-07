Hina Khan Sends Birthday Greetings To Former Co-Star Erica Fernandes

Erica with Hina Khan. (courtesy: realhinakhan )

Highlights Erica Fernandes turned 26-years-old on Thursday

"From my birthday to yours," wrote Hina Khan

"Big hug to you," she added

Hina Khan, who co-starred with Erica Fernandes in the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, wished the actress in the sweetest way possible. She shared a few throwback pictures on her Instagram story. The pictures that she shared, happen to be from Hina Khan's birthday party. In one of the photographs, Hina and Erica can be seen twinning in black outfits as they happily smile for the camera. "From my birthday to yours. Sending you the vibe hon. Happy birthday, love. Big hug to you. Just be the way you are," read the captions on one of the pictures shared by Hina.

Take a look at the picture here:

Screenshot of Hina Khan's Instagram story.

Hina Khan shared some more solo shots of the birthday girl. Check them out:

Screenshot of Hina Khan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Hina Khan's Instagram story.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is a reboot of Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan's 2001 hit show of the same name. Shweta played Prerna, Cezanne was seen as Anurag and Urvashi Dholakia featured in Komolika's role. Erica is best-known for featuring in the TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Hina Khan became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, last year.