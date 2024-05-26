Hina Khan's Shout Out To Nancy Tyagi's Cannes Debut: 'So Proud'

Image instagrammed by Nancy Tyagi. (courtesy: NancyTyagi)

Hina Khan, one of the biggest names in Indian television, made headlines when she attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2019. She was attending the festival to unveil the poster for her film Lines. Her striking appearance and sartorial choices on the red carpet earned her a lot of praise. In 2022, she returned to the festival once again to launch the poster for her film Country Of Blind. This year, fans of the star were hoping to see her return for the 77th edition of the festival. While she did not attend the event this year, she only has words of praise for content creator and self-taught designer Nancy Tyagi who walked the red carpet this year. Speaking to News18 Showsha, Hina Khan shared that she was proud of the young trailblazer.

Speaking about the Indian representation at Cannes this year, she added: “I couldn't keep a tab on this edition but I did see some looks and they were all nice. But I really liked Nancy (Tyagi). She did so well and I'm so proud of her.”

Praising Nancy further, Hina Khan said: “We've some big designers and labels in the fashion industry here. But how many people can actually afford their outfits? Maybe only ten percent of our country can. Nancy really helps them by creating similar pieces. She stitches each piece and puts in a lot of effort. And people can buy those outfits at half the price. She's catering to many, who cannot afford those expensive pieces of clothing.”

Recounting her own journey, Hina Khan said: “How much I missed being at Cannes this year! Both times I went with my films. So, when I've a film, I'll go again. I really enjoy dressing up and I know a lot of people in Cannes. I know that I've the opportunity to wear such amazing gowns. It's just that I'm not there! I miss that. I know so many photographers, make-up artists, hair stylists and designers. I know that if I went there, everything would just click.”

But fans can rejoice as Hina Khan is positive that she will be attending the film festival in the upcoming years. “On this international carpet, people showcase high fashion and glam but at the same time, the festival is known for films. If I get an opportunity again, I would love to go. I don't want to go just for the heck of it. Maybe I'll go again in a couple of years. I might also go there for a brand,” she explained.

Hina Khan became a household name with her leading role in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She followed this up with projects such as Bigg Boss and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.