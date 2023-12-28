Actor Hina Khan Hospitalised After High Fever: 'I Will Bounce Back'

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

TV star Hina Khan shared health updates in her latest set of Instagram stories, on Thursday. She shared a picture of a thermometer and another photo of herself seated in a hospital bed, on Instagram. She captioned the thermometer picture, "I have had four terrible terrible nights of high-grade fever. This s*** won't come down only. Continuous 102-103 temperature. Uff no energy left now. It's sickening. #lifeupdates for all those who are worried for me, I will bounce back. Inshallah, send in your love please (sic)," she wrote on her Instagram.

See the Instagram story posted by Hina Khan here:

She shared another click and captioned it, "Life updates. Day 4." She accompanied the picture with the hashtag #onedayatatime.

Hina Khan, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months.

She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.