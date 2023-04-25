Just Hina Khan, Looking Gorgeous While Enjoying A Shikara Ride In Kashmir. See Pics

Image was Instagrammed by Hina Khan.(courtesy: realhinakhan)

Actress Hina Khan is living her best life in Kashmir and her Instagram feed stands as proof. The actress, who rose to stardom after featuring in the television serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is currently holidaying in Kashmir and treating her fans to some picturesque views of the valley. In her latest Instagram post, the actor can be seen enjoying a ride on a Shikara on the Dal Lake. In the pictures, Hina can be seen looking gorgeous in a lemon-yellow suit. Sharing the beautiful images, Hina Khan wrote, "This time was like a therapy, my shikara and dal lake...Eternally captivated by the rawness of this place."

Take a look at the post here:

On The day of Eid, Hina Khan shared another post from Kashmir. In it, the actress can be seen wearing a kurta and pink dupatta. Sharing the images, Hina Khan wrote, "Kashmir ki kali celebrating Eid in Jannat-e-Kashmir. Eid Mubarak Everyone."

Take a look at the post here:

Hina Khan also posted a picture of a Kashmir staple - Kahwah.

Hina Khan, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, became a household name after she was featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

In terms of work, Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape-shifting serpent. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May 2019. She attended the Cannes Film Festival last year too.