Cannes 2024: No Points For Guessing Who Designed Nancy Tyagi's Viral-Worthy Look

Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi stole the show at Cannes Film Festival yet again in a self-designed and stitched gown at the French Riviera. The young designer, who made her red carpet debut last week, has been regular in serving stunning looks from Cannes. On Thursday, Nancy Tyagi shared a video, showcasing her third look from the film festival. In the video shared, Nancy can be seen strolling on the streets of Cannes in a corset top and a tail skirt paired with a feathered stole and black gloves.

She captioned the post, "Cannes Film Festival ka mera teesra outfit! Yeh mere dil ke bohot kareeb hai – ek corset, tail wali skirt aur stole ka perfect blend. Black ka elegance aur sleek look kuch aur hi hai. Yeh pura design maine khud banaya hai (My third outfit for the Cannes Film Festival! This is very close to my heart – a perfect blend of a corset, tail skirt, and stole. The elegance of black and its sleek look is unmatched. I designed this entire outfit myself)."

Internet sensation Nancy Tyagi is making waves globally after a sparkling debut at the Cannes red carpet. The fashion influencer attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year in ensembles designed and stitched by her. While many celebs showered the young designer with praises for her looks, it was actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor's message for Nancy, that left an impact on her. On Monday, Sonam Kapoor shared one of Nancy's Cannes DIY reels on her Instagram feed and asked the influencer to make an outfit for her. "Make me something," read Sonam's comment.

Talking to Hindustan Times earlier, Nancy Tyagi expressed her wish to design outfits for the Kapoor sisters - Rhea and Sonam. She said, "Sonam Kapoor itni badi celebrity hain, unhone mere liye Instagram par story lagaayi hai, it's a very big thing for me. Main soch bhi nahi sakti. I am falling short of words. Sonam liked my saree outfit, so I would like to make a different kind of saree for her, maybe thoda bada pallaa rakh ke. I feel overwhelmed that all this is happening, just can't believe it. Her sister Rhea also commented on my post, I would love to meet them both someday to create an outfit for them.”

Nancy Tyagi, after making her Cannes debut in a pink frilled gown, wrote, "Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric, and weighs over 20kg. The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!."

Besides influencers, Bollywood celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Urvashi Rautela, and other celebs walked the red carpet this year.