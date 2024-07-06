Hina Khan, Battling Cancer, Shares Pics Of Her Scars: 'They're The First Sign Of The Progress I Deserve'

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

TV star Hina Khan, who is battling breast cancer, has been documenting her health journey - one post at a time. On Saturday, the actress shared a picture of her scar and she wrote in her new Instagram entry, "What do you see in this picture? The scars on my body or the hope in my eyes? The scars are mine, I embrace them with love because they're the first sign of the progress I deserve. The hope in my eyes is the reflection of my soul, I can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel. I am manifesting my healing. And I am praying for yours too." Hina added the hashtags #SacrredNotScared and #DaddysStrongGirl to the post.

In the comments section of Hina Khan's post, designer Masaba Gupta wrote, "Take care of yourself Hina." Actor Dalljiet Kaur added, "You will heal my love. We all are praying for you." Arjun Bijlani dropped heart emojis in the comments. This is what Hina Khan posted:

Hina Khan, who recently had her first chemotherapy session, posted a video of herself chopping off her hair. "I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn't want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I've realized my real crown is my courage, my strength, and the love I have for myself. Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase," she wrote.

Hina Khan revealed last month that she has been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer and that she is being treated for it.

Hina Khan became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and then Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.