Hey Sunday, Malaika Arora Has Something To Tell You

Malaika Arora shared this photo (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial )

Our Sundays just got a bit more interesting, and actress Malaika Arora is the reason behind it. Malaika often brightens up our days with a food post or a stunning photo of herself. This Sunday, she chose a casual snapshot to spread good vibes. Malaika is seen outdoors in a black and white sports bra, sweatshirt and shorts. She is also wearing a mask and casually lifting up her hand as if to say “hello” to her Instafam. We can absolutely relate to her caption, which goes like this: “Hey, Sunday … I (see) you, I (love) you.” She completed her caption with eyes and red heart emojis.

In the comments section, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora dropped a gazing eyes emoji.

Malaika Arora often keeps her fans entertained with her posts on social media. Last week, Malaika and Amrita gave us a good laugh with a video where they were seen dancing. While we simply loved watching the sisters groove together, we couldn't help but crack up when Amrita suddenly pushed Malaika aside. Here's the video:

The sisters have a good rapport even on social media. Malaika Arora is known for her charming poses in her photoshoots. While fans are all in praise for Malaika's photos, it's Amrita's reactions that get us hooked. In one photo where Malaika dressed up in an animal-print dress, Amrita jumped in to drop a fun compliment. Amrita wrote, "Ohhh ok stop" and added a fire emoji. Surely, Amrita knows that Malaika can send Instagram into a meltdown any moment.

Though Malaika Arora loves her Sundays, she also loves to step into her weekdays with a lot of energy. We once caught her outdoors in her athleisure. In the caption, she wrote, "Stepping into a new week with full josh... lots to be happy and grateful for." Malaika, for sure, is brimming with happy vibes throughout the week.

On the work front, Malaika is appearing as a judge on the reality show Supermodel Of The Year 2.