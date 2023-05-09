Team RRR And Kolkata Knight Riders: The Crossover We Didn't Know We Needed. See Their Tweets

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: RRRMovie)

Kolkata Knight Riders – the IPL franchise co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan – beat Punjab Kings in a riveting match on Monday. But this time we are not discussing SRK's connection to the team but a special conversation between the official page of the IPL team and the Oscar-winning film RRR. It all started when the social media page of Kolkata Knight Riders shared a special post featuring their players Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, and Andre Russell and wrote, “Our #RRR following the footsteps of @RRRMovie,” praising the players' performance. Soon enough a lovely response was posted by the team of RRR. Quote-tweeting the photo, they said, “What a Revolt in the last night match. Let's Rise till the final Roar… Best wishes to the team.” For context, RRR (in the title) stands for Rise Roar Revolt in the Hindi version and Raudram Raṇam Rudhiram in Telugu.

What a ????evolt in the last night match. Let's ????ise till the final ????oar… Best wishes to the team.:) ???? https://t.co/IgE6izKQwu — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 9, 2023

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Rinku Singh's performance this season has found a movie metaphor. After scoring five sixes in the final over in one of the previous matches, Shah Rukh Khan praised the cricketer by tweeting, “JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that's all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!" SRK was, needless to say, referring to the popular song -- Jhoome Jo Pathaan -- from his superhit film Pathaan.

JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that's all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir! pic.twitter.com/XBVq85FD09 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2023

RRR, for the unversed, created history early this year by winning an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for the song Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu defeated the likes of Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from the movie Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once to win the coveted award.

RRR directed by SS Rajamouli features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt play pivotal roles in the period drama.

