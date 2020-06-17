Here's What Sunny Leone Did When Los Angeles Gyms Opened After Three Months

From Sunny Leone's Instagram diaries (courtesy sunnyleone)

Highlights Sunny shared an Instagram video from the gym

Sunny flew to Los Angeles last month

She has been sharing glimpses of her LA life since then

Actress Sunny Leone, who travelled to Los Angeles with her family last month, missed going to the gym for way too long. So, when gyms finally opened in LA as the lockdown restrictions were eased, Sunny had to mark her attendance with a work-out session. On Instagram, an ecstatic Sunny Leone shared a video of herself working-out on the foot pedal exerciser in the gym but with a mask on because safety first. "After three months, finally, the gym is open," the 39-year-old actress captioned her post. On Mother's Day, when Sunny was already Los Angeles, she revealed that she decided to fly out of Mumbai and move to California for the safety of her three kids. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted daughter Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017. Their twin sons Noah and Asher Weber were born via surrogacy last year.

Here's some major mid-week motivation from Sunny Leone:

Sunny Leone has already filled up her Instagram diary with glimpses of her adventures in Los Angeles. She was spotted chilling with Daniel Weber near her home because "It's a beautiful day in the neighbourhood with Daniel Weber." The actress clearly made a reference to Tom Hanks' movie A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood. She also took daughter Nisha for her first ever horse riding session. Sunny also went to a Californian farm to pick fresh veggies for the kitchen, which was preceded by a walk in the park with Daniel Weber.

Earlier, actress Preity Zinta, who also lives in Los Angeles, shared a few desi hacks for working-out at home with easily available props as gym accessories. She did a great job, we think.

Sunny Leone is known for starring in songs such as Laila Main Laila, Desi Look, Saiyaan Superstar and Baby Doll. She's starred in films like Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand and Beiimaan Love.