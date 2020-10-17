Here's What Anil Kapoor Shared On Brother Sanjay's Birthday

Anil Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: AnilKapoor )

Happy birthday, Sanjay Kapoor! As the actor turned 55, his family and friends wished him in really adorable ways on social media. The most special greeting came from his brother and actor Anil Kapoor. Anil, 63, posted a quirky boomerang featuring himself and Sanjay Kapoor and accompanied it with a sweet note. "To the younger, brighter, fun-ner version of me... Happy birthday, Sanjay Kapoor! When the situation allows, let's get away for a family vacation. Have a great day, brother! Love you!" The duo, in the boomerang, can be seen sporting quirky shades and cool casual outfits. Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post here:

To the younger, brighter, fun-ner version of me... Happy Birthday #SanjayKapoor!

When the situation allows, let's get away for a family vacation Have a great day brother! Love you! pic.twitter.com/k7FZax4rsy — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 17, 2020

Anil Kapoor and Sanjay are the sons of late filmmaker Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor. Their elder brother Boney Kapoor is a filmmaker.

Sanjay Kapoor made his debut in the film industry with the 1995 movie Prem, opposite newcomer Tabu. He went on to feature in films such as Raja (1995), Auzaar (1997), Mohabbat (1997) and Sirf Tum (1999). He has also featured in supporting roles in movies like Qayamat: City Under Threat (2003), Julie (2004), Luck By Chance (2009) and Shaandaar (2015).

Sanjay Kapoor has also worked in a couple of web-series like The Gone Game, The Last Hour, Fashion Street and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. His upcoming films are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Karan Johar's Takht. He also has a project with Varun Dhawan lined-up.