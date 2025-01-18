Here's How Junaid Khan Prepped To Play "Typical Delhi Boy" In <i>Loveyapa</i>

In his upcoming film Loveyapa, also starring Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan plays a boy from Delhi. But did you know how he prepared for the role to get into the nuances of the character?

In order to portray his character authentically in Loveyapa, the actor spent three months living in the National Capital and explored every corner of the city to get the lifestyle and culture of the city right. From the bustling streets of Chandni Chowk to the serene corners of Lodhi Gardens, Junaid spent time everywhere.

"Junaid Khan truly immersed himself in the role by spending three months in Delhi to get into the skin of his character. He wanted to capture the essence and nuances of a typical Delhi boy for his upcoming film Loveyapa," revealed a source close to the development.

For the unversed, Loveyapa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Love Today, where Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana played the lead roles. The film chronicles a young couple whose relationship is tested after they exchange their mobile phones and learn some harsh truths about each other.

Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Phantom Studios in association with AGS Entertainment, the film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Swati Verma in important roles.

Loveyapa is slated to release on February 7.

