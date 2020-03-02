Here's How AbRam Made Shah Rukh Khan 'Look Better Than Him' In His Drawing

AbRam is such a cutie! (courtesy iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan, whose Instagram feed is flooded with posts featuring his youngest son AbRam, shared just a leaf out of AbRam's drawing book and it's beyond adorable. AbRam's drawing, which the 6-year-old captioned "AbRam and papa", prompted Shah Rukh to write on Instagram: "Being a father (3x) has been my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration and even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts... in every aspect of life." In his post, Shah Rukh revealed what AbRam told him about the drawing is what makes it all the more endearing: "My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason." Aww.

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri are also parents to 19-year-old daughter Suhana and 22-year-old son Aryan, both of who study abroad. Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Last month, Shah Rukh shared photos of AbRam from a Taekwondo tournament and wrote: "I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It's a good thing... now I need to train more! Proud and inspired!"

However, our all-time favourite is Shah Rukh's tweet for his "little Gold Medal" AbRam from when the six-year-old won bronze and silver at his annual sports day in school. How cute is this post?

Day at the Races...My little 'Gold Medal' with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!! pic.twitter.com/1k9NqjB65J — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 17, 2020

On the work front, Shah Rukh hasn't announced his next film yet bus he is busy with his production duties for the film Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan. SRK has reportedly been signed for the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. He was last seen in Zero, which released in 2018.